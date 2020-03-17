Wells Fargo & Co Down 44.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (WFC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) on January 14th, 2020 at $50.00. In approximately 2 months, Wells Fargo & Co has returned 44.15% as of today's recent price of $27.92.

In the past 52 weeks, Wells Fargo & Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $26.30 and a high of $54.75 and are now at $27.92. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified financial services company providing banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, leasing, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Company operates through physical stores, the internet, and other distribution channels worldwide.

