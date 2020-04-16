Wellcare Health Shares Up 27.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (WCG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wellcare Health (NYSE:WCG) on October 18th, 2019 at $273.66. In approximately 6 months, Wellcare Health has returned 27.87% as of today's recent price of $349.92.

Over the past year, Wellcare Health has traded in a range of $243.39 to $350.17 and is now at $349.92, 44% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

WellCare Health Plans Inc. provides managed care services targeted to government-sponsored healthcare programs. The Company operates health plans in multiple states.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Wellcare Health shares.

