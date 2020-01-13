Wellcare Health Shares Up 21.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (WCG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wellcare Health (NYSE:WCG) on October 18th, 2019 at $273.66. In approximately 3 months, Wellcare Health has returned 21.73% as of today's recent price of $333.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wellcare Health have traded between a low of $228.56 and a high of $337.91 and are now at $333.12, which is 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

WellCare Health Plans Inc. provides managed care services targeted to government-sponsored healthcare programs. The Company operates health plans in multiple states.

