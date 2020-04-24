MySmarTrend
Wellcare Health Has Returned 27.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WCG)

Written on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:07am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wellcare Health (NYSE:WCG) on October 18th, 2019 at $273.66. In approximately 6 months, Wellcare Health has returned 27.87% as of today's recent price of $349.92.

Wellcare Health share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $350.17 and a 52-week low of $250.65 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $349.92 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

WellCare Health Plans Inc. provides managed care services targeted to government-sponsored healthcare programs. The Company operates health plans in multiple states.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Wellcare Health shares.

