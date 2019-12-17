Wellcare Health Has Returned 16.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WCG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wellcare Health (NYSE:WCG) on October 18th, 2019 at $273.66. In approximately 2 months, Wellcare Health has returned 16.71% as of today's recent price of $319.40.

Wellcare Health share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $325.00 and a 52-week low of $220.63 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $319.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

WellCare Health Plans Inc. provides managed care services targeted to government-sponsored healthcare programs. The Company operates health plans in multiple states.

