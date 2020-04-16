Weis Markets Inc Up 17.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WMK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK) on March 30th, 2020 at $38.92. In approximately 2 weeks, Weis Markets Inc has returned 17.36% as of today's recent price of $45.67.

In the past 52 weeks, Weis Markets Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.44 and a high of $46.00 and are now at $45.67, 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Weis Markets, Inc. operates a conventional supermarket chain. The Company offers groceries, dairy and deli, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, bakery, beer and wine, fuel, and health and beauty care products. Weis Markets serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Weis Markets Inc shares.

Log in and add Weis Markets Inc (WMK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.