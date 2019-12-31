Weingarten Rlty Has Returned 11.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WRI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) on September 10th, 2019 at $27.90. In approximately 4 months, Weingarten Rlty has returned 11.52% as of today's recent price of $31.12.

In the past 52 weeks, Weingarten Rlty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.14 and a high of $32.17 and are now at $31.11, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.41% higher over the past week, respectively.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust with income producing properties primarily in the Southwest. The Trust properties include shopping centers, office and service centers, apartment projects, and office buildings.

