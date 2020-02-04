Weingarten Rlty Down 52.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (WRI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) on January 3rd, 2020 at $30.37. In approximately 3 months, Weingarten Rlty has returned 52.49% as of today's recent price of $14.43.

Weingarten Rlty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.17 and a 52-week low of $12.61 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $14.43 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust with income producing properties primarily in the Southwest. The Trust properties include shopping centers, office and service centers, apartment projects, and office buildings.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Weingarten Rlty.

