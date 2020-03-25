Weingarten Rlty Down 52.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (WRI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) on January 3rd, 2020 at $30.37. In approximately 3 months, Weingarten Rlty has returned 52.52% as of today's recent price of $14.42.

Over the past year, Weingarten Rlty has traded in a range of $12.61 to $32.17 and is now at $14.42, 14% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 3.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust with income producing properties primarily in the Southwest. The Trust properties include shopping centers, office and service centers, apartment projects, and office buildings.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Weingarten Rlty.

Log in and add Weingarten Rlty (WRI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.