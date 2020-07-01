Weight Watchers Shares Down 58.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WTW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) on December 18th, 2018 at $45.65. In approximately 13 months, Weight Watchers has returned 58.23% as of today's recent price of $19.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Weight Watchers have traded between a low of $17.68 and a high of $41.40 and are now at $19.07, which is 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight control programs. The Company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised operations. Members attend weekly meetings to receive group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification, and physical activity.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Weight Watchers.

