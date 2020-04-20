Wec Energy Group Has Returned 11.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WEC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on March 27th, 2020 at $87.97. In approximately 3 weeks, Wec Energy Group has returned 11.56% as of today's recent price of $98.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Wec Energy Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.01 and a high of $109.53 and are now at $98.14, 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. operates as an electric and natural gas delivery company. The Company manages electric and natural gas distribution and transmission lines, as well as power plants. WEC Energy Group serves customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota.

