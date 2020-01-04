Webster Finl Shares Down 52.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WBS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS) on January 23rd, 2020 at $48.69. In approximately 2 months, Webster Finl has returned 52.74% as of today's recent price of $23.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Webster Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.16 and a high of $55.08 and are now at $23.01, 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% lower and 4.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses throughout southern New England and eastern New York State. Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage lending, financial planning, trust and investment services, as well as Internet banking.

