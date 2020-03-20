Wayfair Inc- A Down 72.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (W)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) on January 31st, 2020 at $98.15. In approximately 2 months, Wayfair Inc- A has returned 72.58% as of today's recent price of $26.91.

Wayfair Inc- A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $173.72 and a 52-week low of $21.70 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $26.91 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.

Wayfair, Inc. retails household goods. The Company offers bedroom, living room, kitchen and dining, home entertainment, home office, game room and bar, patio, hallway and entryway, and bathroom furniture. Wayfair offers products and services in the United States.

