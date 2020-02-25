Watts Water Te-A Shares Up 11.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (WTS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Watts Water Te-A (NYSE:WTS) on October 21st, 2019 at $92.16. In approximately 4 months, Watts Water Te-A has returned 11.91% as of today's recent price of $103.13.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Watts Water Te-A have traded between a low of $76.15 and a high of $114.45 and are now at $102.32, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a line of products to the water regulation and control markets. The Company has manufacturing plants and distribution channels in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as a joint venture in The People's Republic of China.

