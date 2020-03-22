Watts Water Te-A Down 18.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (WTS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Watts Water Te-A (NYSE:WTS) on February 28th, 2020 at $92.69. In approximately 3 weeks, Watts Water Te-A has returned 18.69% as of today's recent price of $75.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Watts Water Te-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.47 and a high of $114.45 and are now at $78.46, 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a line of products to the water regulation and control markets. The Company has manufacturing plants and distribution channels in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as a joint venture in The People's Republic of China.

