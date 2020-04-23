Waterstone Finan Shares Down 7.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WSBF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Waterstone Finan (NASDAQ:WSBF) on April 8th, 2020 at $13.39. In approximately 2 weeks, Waterstone Finan has returned 7.58% as of today's recent price of $12.37.

Waterstone Finan share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.40 and a 52-week low of $12.22 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $12.37 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 2.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

Waterstone Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, offers checking and saving accounts, personal and business loans, and retirement planning services.

