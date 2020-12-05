Waters Corp Has Returned 0.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WAT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) on March 26th, 2020 at $184.40. In approximately 2 months, Waters Corp has returned 0.58% as of today's recent price of $185.46.

Over the past year, Waters Corp has traded in a range of $154.39 to $245.68 and is now at $185.46, 20% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Waters Corporation provides high-performance liquid chromatography products and services. The Company distributes its products worldwide to a wide range of industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and environmental testing. Waters also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, calorimetry instruments, and related software products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Waters Corp shares.

Log in and add Waters Corp (WAT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.