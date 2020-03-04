Waste Management Has Returned 22.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) on February 27th, 2020 at $117.39. In approximately 1 month, Waste Management has returned 22.36% as of today's recent price of $91.14.

Over the past year, Waste Management has traded in a range of $85.34 to $126.79 and is now at $91.28, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Waste Management, Inc. provides waste management services including collection, transfer, recycling, resource recovery, and disposal services, and operates waste-to-energy facilities. The Company serves municipal, commercial, industrial, and residential customers throughout North America.

