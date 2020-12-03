Washington Reit Shares Down 10.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WRE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) on February 26th, 2020 at $29.90. In approximately 2 weeks, Washington Reit has returned 10.60% as of today's recent price of $26.73.

Over the past year, Washington Reit has traded in a range of $25.18 to $32.22 and is now at $26.73, 6% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Washington REIT) operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and develops shopping centers, office buildings, apartment buildings, and industrial properties. Washington REIT serves customer in Washington, DC.

