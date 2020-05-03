Wash Trust Banc Has Returned 16.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WASH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wash Trust Banc (NASDAQ:WASH) on January 13th, 2020 at $50.64. In approximately 2 months, Wash Trust Banc has returned 16.43% as of today's recent price of $42.32.

Wash Trust Banc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.30 and a 52-week low of $38.92 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $42.32 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 1.25% lower over the past week, respectively.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a broad range of financial services, including a variety of loans, deposit services, investment management, and merchant credit card services. Washington Trust operates through offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Wash Trust Banc.

Log in and add Wash Trust Banc (WASH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.