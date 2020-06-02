Wash Trust Banc Down 3.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (WASH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wash Trust Banc (NASDAQ:WASH) on January 13th, 2020 at $50.64. In approximately 3 weeks, Wash Trust Banc has returned 3.52% as of today's recent price of $48.86.

Over the past year, Wash Trust Banc has traded in a range of $38.92 to $58.30 and is now at $49.00, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a broad range of financial services, including a variety of loans, deposit services, investment management, and merchant credit card services. Washington Trust operates through offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

