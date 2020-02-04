Wash Fed Shares Down 27.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WAFD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wash Fed (NASDAQ:WAFD) on January 8th, 2020 at $35.65. In approximately 3 months, Wash Fed has returned 27.17% as of today's recent price of $25.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wash Fed have traded between a low of $20.91 and a high of $38.26 and are now at $25.96, which is 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's principal activities consists of taking deposits from the public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and loans on multi-family and other income producing properties.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Wash Fed.

Log in and add Wash Fed (WAFD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.