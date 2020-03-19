Wash Fed Has Returned 19.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WAFD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wash Fed (NASDAQ:WAFD) on January 8th, 2020 at $35.65. In approximately 2 months, Wash Fed has returned 19.72% as of today's recent price of $28.62.

Wash Fed share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.26 and a 52-week low of $22.56 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $28.61 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's principal activities consists of taking deposits from the public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and loans on multi-family and other income producing properties.

