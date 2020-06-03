Wash Fed Has Returned 15.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WAFD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wash Fed (NASDAQ:WAFD) on January 8th, 2020 at $35.65. In approximately 2 months, Wash Fed has returned 15.50% as of today's recent price of $30.12.

Over the past year, Wash Fed has traded in a range of $24.67 to $38.26 and is now at $30.12, 22% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's principal activities consists of taking deposits from the public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and loans on multi-family and other income producing properties.

