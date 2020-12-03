Walt Disney Co Shares Down 34.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (DIS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on January 24th, 2020 at $140.73. In approximately 2 months, Walt Disney Co has returned 34.60% as of today's recent price of $92.03.

Walt Disney Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $153.41 and the current low of $93.26 and are currently at $92.03 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 1.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company that conducts operations in media networks, studio entertainment, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and interactive media. The Company produces motion pictures, television programs, and musical recordings, as well as books and magazines.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Walt Disney Co.

Log in and add Walt Disney Co (DIS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.