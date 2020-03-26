Walker & Dunlop Has Returned 45.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) on February 24th, 2020 at $71.23. In approximately 1 month, Walker & Dunlop has returned 45.90% as of today's recent price of $38.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Walker & Dunlop have traded between a low of $34.04 and a high of $79.74 and are now at $38.53, which is 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Walker & Dunlop Inc. provides commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products.

