Walker & Dunlop Up 13.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) on October 10th, 2019 at $58.28. In approximately 4 months, Walker & Dunlop has returned 13.69% as of today's recent price of $66.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Walker & Dunlop have traded between a low of $47.54 and a high of $69.12 and are now at $66.35, which is 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Walker & Dunlop Inc. provides commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Walker & Dunlop shares.

