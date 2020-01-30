Walgreens Boots Down 11.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (WBA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) on December 11th, 2019 at $58.10. In approximately 2 months, Walgreens Boots has returned 10.98% as of today's recent price of $51.72.

Over the past year, Walgreens Boots has traded in a range of $49.03 to $86.31 and is now at $51.72, 5% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., operates retail drugstores that offer a wide variety of prescription and non-prescription drugs as well as general goods. The Company also offers health services, including primary and acute care, wellness, pharmacy and disease management services, and health and fitness.

