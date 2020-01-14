Wageworks Shares Up 41.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (WAGE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) on March 14th, 2019 at $36.25. In approximately 10 months, Wageworks has returned 41.63% as of today's recent price of $51.34.

Over the past year, Wageworks has traded in a range of $27.26 to $53.61 and is now at $51.34, 88% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

WageWorks, Inc. provides tax-advantaged programs for consumer-directed health, commuter, and other employee spending account benefits, or CDBs, in the United States. The Company operates spending account management programs such as health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs, and transit programs.

