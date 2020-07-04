Wabtec Corp Shares Down 30.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WAB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) on February 24th, 2020 at $74.54. In approximately 1 month, Wabtec Corp has returned 30.61% as of today's recent price of $51.72.

Over the past year, Wabtec Corp has traded in a range of $35.07 to $81.75 and is now at $51.72, 47% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Wabtec Corporation, doing business as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, provides technology products and services for the rail industry on a worldwide basis. The Company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars, and passenger transit vehicles. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also builds new locomotives and provides aftermarket services.

