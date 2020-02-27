Wabco Holdings Shares Up 23.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (WBC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) on January 9th, 2019 at $109.95. In approximately 14 months, Wabco Holdings has returned 22.97% as of today's recent price of $135.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wabco Holdings have traded between a low of $119.49 and a high of $146.68 and are now at $135.20, which is 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

WABCO Holdings Inc., manufactures electronic braking, stability, suspension, and transmission control systems commercial vehicles.

