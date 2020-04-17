Wabco Holdings Has Returned 1.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WBC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) on March 26th, 2020 at $134.06. In approximately 3 weeks, Wabco Holdings has returned 0.95% as of today's recent price of $135.34.

In the past 52 weeks, Wabco Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $117.20 and a high of $136.17 and are now at $135.34, 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

WABCO Holdings Inc., manufactures electronic braking, stability, suspension, and transmission control systems commercial vehicles.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Wabco Holdings shares.

Log in and add Wabco Holdings (WBC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.