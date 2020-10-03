Wabco Holdings Up 21.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WBC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) on January 9th, 2019 at $109.95. In approximately 14 months, Wabco Holdings has returned 21.42% as of today's recent price of $133.50.

Wabco Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.68 and a 52-week low of $129.85 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $133.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

WABCO Holdings Inc., manufactures electronic braking, stability, suspension, and transmission control systems commercial vehicles.

