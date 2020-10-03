MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Wabco Holdings Up 21.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WBC)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:46pm
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) on January 9th, 2019 at $109.95. In approximately 14 months, Wabco Holdings has returned 21.42% as of today's recent price of $133.50.

Wabco Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.68 and a 52-week low of $129.85 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $133.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

WABCO Holdings Inc., manufactures electronic braking, stability, suspension, and transmission control systems commercial vehicles.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Wabco Holdings shares.

Log in and add Wabco Holdings (WBC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights wabco holdings

Ticker(s): WBC

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.