Wabco Holdings Up 0.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WBC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) on March 26th, 2020 at $134.06. In approximately 2 months, Wabco Holdings has returned 0.67% as of today's recent price of $134.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wabco Holdings have traded between a low of $117.20 and a high of $136.17 and are now at $134.96, which is 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

WABCO Holdings Inc., manufactures electronic braking, stability, suspension, and transmission control systems commercial vehicles.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Wabco Holdings shares.

