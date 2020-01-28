Wabash National Has Returned 19.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WNC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) on December 20th, 2019 at $14.63. In approximately 1 month, Wabash National has returned 19.45% as of today's recent price of $11.78.

In the past 52 weeks, Wabash National share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $11.75 and a high of $16.70 and are now at $11.83. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 1.27% lower over the past week, respectively.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies trailers. The Company offers dry freight and refrigerated vans, flatbed, drop deck, dump trailers, truck bodies, and stainless steel vessels. Wabash National serves customers in North America.

