Vonage Holdings Has Returned 34.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) on September 30th, 2019 at $11.36. In approximately 3 months, Vonage Holdings has returned 34.86% as of today's recent price of $7.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vonage Holdings have traded between a low of $7.06 and a high of $13.75 and are now at $7.40, which is 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Vonage Holdings Corporation provides telecommunications services. The Company offers technology that uses customers' existing high-speed internet connection to make and receive phone calls worldwide with a touch-tone telephone.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Vonage Holdings.

Log in and add Vonage Holdings (VG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.