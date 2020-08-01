Vonage Holdings Has Returned 34.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) on September 30th, 2019 at $11.36. In approximately 3 months, Vonage Holdings has returned 34.77% as of today's recent price of $7.41.

Over the past year, Vonage Holdings has traded in a range of $7.01 to $13.75 and is now at $7.41, 6% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Vonage Holdings Corporation provides telecommunications services. The Company offers technology that uses customers' existing high-speed internet connection to make and receive phone calls worldwide with a touch-tone telephone.

