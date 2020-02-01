Vmware Inc-Cl A Has Returned 3.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VMW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) on November 29th, 2019 at $158.21. In approximately 1 month, Vmware Inc-Cl A has returned 3.78% as of today's recent price of $152.22.

In the past 52 weeks, Vmware Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $128.69 and a high of $206.41 and are now at $152.22, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization solutions from the desktop to the data center. The Company's solution products addresses a range of IT problems, which includes cost and operational inefficiencies, business continuity, software lifecycle management, and desktop management.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A.

