Vivint Solar Inc Shares (VSLR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) on March 24th, 2020 at $4.78. In approximately 2 months, Vivint Solar Inc has returned 34.45% as of today's recent price of $6.42.

Over the past year, Vivint Solar Inc has traded in a range of $3.17 to $12.99 and is now at $6.42, 103% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Vivint Solar Inc. provides renewable energy. The Company offers designing, installing, and maintaining affordable solar solutions in the United States.

