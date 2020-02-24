Vivint Solar Inc Shares Up 48.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (VSLR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) on December 13th, 2019 at $7.77. In approximately 2 months, Vivint Solar Inc has returned 48.20% as of today's recent price of $11.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vivint Solar Inc have traded between a low of $4.38 and a high of $12.99 and are now at $11.52, which is 163% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.66% higher and 4.35% higher over the past week, respectively.

Vivint Solar Inc. provides renewable energy. The Company offers designing, installing, and maintaining affordable solar solutions in the United States.

