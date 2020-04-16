Vista Outdoor Shares (VSTO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) on March 17th, 2020 at $7.13. In approximately 1 month, Vista Outdoor has returned 27.58% as of today's recent price of $9.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vista Outdoor have traded between a low of $4.29 and a high of $10.42 and are now at $9.09, which is 112% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation market. The Company has spun-off Alliant Techsystems Inc. Vista Outdoor operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Vista Outdoor.

