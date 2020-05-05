Vista Outdoor Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VSTO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) on March 17th, 2020 at $7.13. In approximately 2 months, Vista Outdoor has returned 40.35% as of today's recent price of $10.00.

Over the past year, Vista Outdoor has traded in a range of $4.29 to $10.80 and is now at $10.00, 133% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation market. The Company has spun-off Alliant Techsystems Inc. Vista Outdoor operates in the United States.

