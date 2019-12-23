Vista Outdoor Has Returned 22.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VSTO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) on September 11th, 2019 at $6.13. In approximately 3 months, Vista Outdoor has returned 22.19% as of today's recent price of $7.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Vista Outdoor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.30 and a high of $12.29 and are now at $7.49, 74% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.35% higher over the past week, respectively.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation market. The Company has spun-off Alliant Techsystems Inc. Vista Outdoor operates in the United States.

