Vishay Intertech Has Returned 22.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VSH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH) on October 16th, 2019 at $18.39. In approximately 3 months, Vishay Intertech has returned 22.93% as of today's recent price of $22.60.

Vishay Intertech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.16 and a 52-week low of $14.36 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $22.60 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures a broad line of passive and discreet active electronic components, particularly resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes, and transistors. The Company's products are utilized in computers, telephones, televisions, automobiles, household appliance, medical equipment, satellites, and military and aerospace equipment.

