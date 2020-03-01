Visa Inc-Class A Has Returned 7.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (V)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) on October 17th, 2019 at $178.65. In approximately 3 months, Visa Inc-Class A has returned 6.98% as of today's recent price of $191.12.

In the past 52 weeks, Visa Inc-Class A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $127.88 and a high of $189.89 and are now at $190.71, 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Visa Inc. operates a retail electronic payments network and manages global financial services. The Company also offers global commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.

