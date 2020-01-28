Visa Inc-Class A Up 13.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (V)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) on October 17th, 2019 at $178.65. In approximately 3 months, Visa Inc-Class A has returned 13.07% as of today's recent price of $202.00.

Over the past year, Visa Inc-Class A has traded in a range of $133.30 to $210.13 and is now at $201.74, 51% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Visa Inc. operates a retail electronic payments network and manages global financial services. The Company also offers global commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Visa Inc-Class A shares.

Log in and add Visa Inc-Class A (V) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.