Virtusa Corp Up 17.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (VRTU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) on November 4th, 2019 at $39.02. In approximately 4 months, Virtusa Corp has returned 17.60% as of today's recent price of $45.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Virtusa Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.99 and a high of $57.00 and are now at $45.88, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Virtusa Corporation operates as information technology services company. The Company offers technology consulting and implementation, business process management, mobility, business consulting, cloud, and application outsourcing services. Virtusa serves customers worldwide.

