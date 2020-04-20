Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Up 10.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ZTR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) on March 30th, 2020 at $7.39. In approximately 3 weeks, Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has returned 10.09% as of today's recent price of $8.13.

Over the past year, Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has traded in a range of $5.38 to $11.88 and is now at $8.13, 51% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. shares.

Log in and add Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.