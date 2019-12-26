Virtus Invest Has Returned 23.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VRTS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Virtus Invest (NASDAQ:VRTS) on October 16th, 2019 at $99.66. In approximately 2 months, Virtus Invest has returned 23.56% as of today's recent price of $123.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Virtus Invest share prices have been bracketed by a low of $70.00 and a high of $126.55 and are now at $123.14, 76% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a financial advisory and consulting firm. The Company offers mutual, closed-end funds, managed accounts, and related services. Virtus Investment Partners serves customers in the State of Connecticut.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Virtus Invest shares.

Log in and add Virtus Invest (VRTS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.