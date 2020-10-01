Virtus Invest Up 25.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (VRTS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Virtus Invest (NASDAQ:VRTS) on October 16th, 2019 at $99.66. In approximately 3 months, Virtus Invest has returned 25.26% as of today's recent price of $124.83.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Virtus Invest have traded between a low of $74.22 and a high of $126.55 and are now at $124.83, which is 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a financial advisory and consulting firm. The Company offers mutual, closed-end funds, managed accounts, and related services. Virtus Investment Partners serves customers in the State of Connecticut.

